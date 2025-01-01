Thousands of students marched in Belgrade and two other Serbian cities during a New Year's Eve protest that went into Wednesday, demanding accountability over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The accident in the city of Novi Sad occurred on November 1 at a newly renovated train facility, killing 14 people -- aged six to 74 -- at the scene, while a 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

Public outrage over the tragedy has sparked nationwide protests, with many blaming the deaths on corruption and inadequate oversight of construction projects.

In Belgrade, university students held a protest march through the capital city's centre late Tuesday, where local authorities had organised New Year's Eve celebrations with music and performance programmes.

"There is nothing to celebrate," the students said in a message sent before the protest started.

Alongside the Belgrade march, students in Nis, a university centre in the south of the Balkan country, also held a march to disrupt concerts, while Novi Sad -- which did not have New Year's Eve celebrations -- had a student demonstration.

In Belgrade and Nis, students stood in silence for 15 minutes at midnight to honour the 15 victims, bowing their heads solemnly as fireworks could be seen going off to ring in the new year.

In Novi Sad, students placed black ribbons on its City Hall.

Residents gathered at the central city square at the invitation of students, with some carrying banners that read "For the New Year, I wish for justice".

Before midnight, which they welcomed in silence and holding up the lights of mobile phones, the students recited poems and sang songs.