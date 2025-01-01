WORLD
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities on New Year's Eve
The two countries have been exchanging lists every year since the agreement on the Prohibition of Attacks on Nuclear Installations and Facilities.
Meanwhile, Islamabad and New Delhi also exchanged a prisoner list. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2025

Pakistan and India exchanged lists of nuclear facilities as well as civilian prisoners, including fishermen, according to official statements from both countries.

A statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the two South Asian nuclear neighbours exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities.

"The exchange took place under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. Signed on 31 December 1988, the agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year," it said in the statement.

The list was handed over to an Indian High Commission representative in Islamabad, and India handed it over to a Pakistani representative in New Delhi.

Since the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks on Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India went into effect on January 27, 1991, the two countries have been exchanging lists every year since January 1, 1992.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and New Delhi also exchanged a prisoner list on Wednesday.

Pakistan handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners, including 49 civilians and 217 fishermen, to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Simultaneously, India shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails with a Pakistan High Commission official in New Delhi. According to the list, there are 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails, including 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen.

Islamabad urged New Delhi to release and repatriate 52 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 56 fishermen who have completed their sentences and whose national status has been confirmed.

"Furthermore, a request for a grant of consular access to 38 missing defence personnel of the 1965 and 1971 wars has been made," said the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

India, in its statement, also called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and "missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody."

