A gunman who started a shooting spree at a restaurant in southern Montenegro killed a total of 12 people, including two children, a prosecutor said.

"Twelve people were killed, of whom two were children," prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told reporters in Cetinje on Thursday, raising the previous toll of at least 10 from Wednesday's attack.

Police launched an hours-long manhunt for the suspect, who "shot himself in the head" when he was surrounded, police chief Lazar Scepanovic told reporters earlier.

"An attempt was made to transport him to a clinical centre but he succumbed to his injuries in the meantime," Scepanovic said.

In his killing spree, which started around 5:30 pm local time (1630 GMT) in Bajice village near Cetinje, the 45-year-old gunned down at least 10 people, two of whom were aged 10 and 13, according to the police.

Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic said he had also "killed members of his own family".

"A terrible tragedy has struck all of us in Cetinje, in the village of Bajice," Prime Minister Milojko Spajic told state broadcaster RTCG.

Four people were also seriously wounded and transported to a hospital in the capital Podgorica, though police chief Scepanovic later said their lives were "no longer in danger".

Scepanovic said the suspect "had consumed alcoholic beverages all day" before the incident between him and another restaurant guest.

He then "went home, took a weapon, used firearms and killed four people at one location", and then went to three other places.

The government declared three days of national mourning from Thursday.

An earlier police statement had identified the shooter as "A.M., 45". Ruling out a "showdown between organised criminal groups", the police also said the firearms used were illegal.