The death toll in a pickup truck attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, has risen to 15, New Orleans Coroner Dr Dwight McKenna said.

"As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims," McKenna said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, 35 other people were also reported injured when the truck ploughed through the heart of the French Quarter around 3.15 am (0915GMT) on Wednesday.

The area is popular with tourists and is a hotspot for celebrations around major holidays, especially New Year's Eve.

Police said the attacker drove the truck onto a sidewalk and around a police car that was parked to block traffic from entering the area to carry out the attack.

About 400 officers were deployed to protect the area.

Range of suspects

The FBI has said it does not believe the man who rammed the pickup truck into the New Year's partygoers, who has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen and Army veteran, acted alone.

"We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible. We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates," Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office, told reporters at a press briefing.

"We cannot go into details about the subject's history. What I can tell you is the person was an Army veteran. We believe he was honourably discharged, but we're working through this process, figuring out all this information," Duncan added.