The roots of Türkiye’s gaming industry date back to the early 2000s, when early digital games like Backgammon and Okey emerged on platforms such as Superonline and Mynet. Initially powered by Java and later transitioning to Flash-based versions, these games set the stage for the industry's future expansion.

Before 2010, Türkiye’s gaming ecosystem was built on bootstrapped ventures, lacking venture capital (VC) firms, angel networks, or institutional investment support, apart from a single Fund of Funds (iVCi), according to Invest in Türkiye.

This changed with the arrival of external investments in 2009 and 2010, catalysing the growth of startups like Peak Games (later acquired by Zynga), Markafoni (later acquired by Naspers), and Trendyol (later acquired by Alibaba). These successes laid the foundation for a robust VC-backed startup ecosystem.

Mobile gaming leads the charge

Mobile gaming has become the dominant platform in Türkiye, with 44 million players recorded in 2023. Casual and puzzle games resonate strongly with local preferences, driving steady growth. Dream Games, a standout in the sector, secured the largest share of investments in 2021 and 2022, according to Mobidictum.

Burak Yilmaz, CEO of the Istanbul-based gaming company Weplay Ventures, said that Türkiye ranks among the top countries in the world in mobile gaming.

Stressing that Turkish companies are making the most money after American and Israeli companies on mobile gaming, Yilmaz noted that the country's young population is a pivotal driving factor in the industry's growth.

He also noted that Türkiye needs to improve its structures in computer and other gaming platforms beyond mobile, adding that a diversification of genres would propel the country further in the global industry.

Baris Ozistek, chairman of Istanbul-based gaming company Joygame, also emphasised the surge in Turkiye's mobile game ecosystem in recent years. "Especially in the last ten years, the mobile game ecosystem developed super-fast. Right now, we have more than 500 game companies in Türkiye," he noted.

In contrast to the mobile gaming sector, console and PC gaming have experienced declines, with player numbers falling to 11 million and 20 million, respectively. Despite this, the sector’s diversification efforts hold promise to broaden its reach.

High-profile exits drive growth