WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ghana announces visa-free entry for African passport holders
President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasises that visa-free policy aligns with the AU’s Agenda 2063, a 50-year blueprint aimed at realising integrated and connected Africa, building on the country’s efforts to enhance its global standing.
Ghana announces visa-free entry for African passport holders
"I am proud to have approved visa-free travel to Ghana for all African passport holders, with effect from the beginning of this year," Akufo-Addo said in his speech. / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2025

Ghana's outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced visa-free travel for all African passport holders from the start of this year, marking a step towards continental economic integration.

The announcement came during his final state of the nation address as he prepares to step down on January 6 after two terms in office.

"I am proud to have approved visa-free travel to Ghana for all African passport holders, with effect from the beginning of this year," Akufo-Addo said in his speech to parliament on Friday.

"This is the logical next step to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the workings of the largest trading bloc in the world," he said.

"All these are essential elements to the realisation of the AU’s Agenda 2063, which envisages an integrated and connected Africa by 2063," he added, referring to the African Union's development blueprint for a 50-year period.

Ghana joins Rwanda, Seychelles, Gambia and Benin in offering visa-free entry to African travellers.

Ghana had previously allowed visa-free access to citizens of 26 African nations and visas on arrival for travellers from 25 others, while only two African countries — Eritrea and Morocco — required a visa before entry.

The visa-free policy builds on Ghana’s efforts to strengthen its international reputation, particularly through initiatives like the 2019 Year of Return, which celebrated the African diaspora and commemorated 400 years since the transatlantic slave trade.

The campaign attracted thousands of visitors, including celebrities, to Ghana and led to some receiving citizenship, bolstering the country's global profile as a cultural and tourism hub.

Recommended
RelatedAfrica Day: Why unity is key to the continent’s rise as a global player

Ghana’s economy rebound

Akufo-Addo also used his last address to trumpet economic progress under his leadership, citing an increase in Ghana’s gross international reserves to $8 billion, from $6.2 billion in 2017, and significant GDP growth in 2024.

"Economic growth has returned to the pre-Covid trajectory," he said, projecting a 6.3-percent growth rate for 2025.

"I leave behind a Ghana that is thriving, one that has navigated significant global challenges with remarkable tenacity, whose economy is steadily rebounding, and whose institutions are operating effectively," he said.

The oil-and-gold-rich West African nation is one of the most stable democracies in Africa.

Since 2022, it has been battling one of its worst economic crises in decades and is currently under a $3-billion International Monetary Fund relief programme.

The outgoing president hands over power to John Mahama, who won the December elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report