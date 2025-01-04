US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to New Delhi from January 5-6 is expected to include discussions with Indian counterparts about the impact of Chinese dams, a senior US official has said.

"We've certainly seen in many places in the Indo-Pacific that upstream dams that the Chinese have created, including in the Mekong region, can have really potentially damaging environmental but also climate impacts on downstream countries," a senior US official said on Friday ahead of Sullivan's visit.

Sullivan is expected to meet with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The official added that Washington will discuss New Delhi's concerns in the visit.

Washington and its Western allies are trying to position India as a counter to China's rising influence in Asia and beyond. But some analysts doubt this strategy's effectiveness.

The Indian government says it has conveyed its concerns to Beijing about China's plan to build a hydropower dam in Tibet on the Yarlung Zangbo River which flows into India.

Chinese officials say that hydropower projects in Tibet will not have a major impact on the environment or on downstream water supplies.