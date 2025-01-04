An award-winning political cartoonist for The Washington Post has announced her resignation after a cartoon depicting the newspaper's billionaire owner grovelling before Donald Trump was rejected.

Ann Telnaes posted on Substack late Friday that this was the first time she "had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at."

"The cartoon that was killed criticises the billionaire tech and media chief executives who have been doing their best to curry favour with incoming President-elect Trump," she added.

The cartoon — which she included in her post — depicts Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as well as Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and other media and tech moguls, kneeling and holding up bags of money before a massive Trump.

Also shown is a prostrated Mickey Mouse, the symbol of the Disney Company, which owns ABC News.

Telnaes wrote that while previous sketches of hers had been rejected, this was the first time that had happened because of her "point of view."

"That's a game changer... and dangerous for a free press," she said.

Washington Post's response

The Washington Post, whose slogan is "democracy dies in darkness," said Telnaes's work had not been rejected due to any "malign force."