The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has condemned the Israeli army's destruction of a Lebanese army observation tower and the removal of a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel.

According to a statement, UNIFIL said on Saturday that its UN peacekeepers observed an Israeli army bulldozer "destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh."

It added that the bulldozer also destroyed "an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there."

UNIFIL strongly condemned the incident, stating that the Israeli army's "deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of resolution 1701 and international law."

"We call on all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardise the cessation of hostilities," the UN force concluded.