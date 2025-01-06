The Biden administration has announced it is easing some restrictions on Syria, issuing a six-month sanctions relief measure to allow the delivery of essential supplies.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License 24, enabling aid groups and companies to provide critical services such as electricity, water, and sanitation without seeking case-by-case approvals.

It also authorises transactions supporting the sale, supply, storage, or donation of energy — including petroleum, natural gas, and electricity — within Syria. In addition, it permits transactions necessary for processing noncommercial personal remittances to Syria, including through the Central Bank of Syria.

However, it does not authorise any transactions involving military or intelligence entities or any persons acting for or on behalf of such entities.

The Treasury said the authorisation does not unblock property or interests of sanctioned entities, adding that it includes Assad, his associates, the Syrian government, the Central Bank of Syria, or Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

The authorisation is for six months as the US "continues to monitor the evolving situation on the ground," said the US Department of Treasury in a statement.

"The end of Bashar al Assad's brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.