A US patient who had been hospitalised with H5N1 bird flu has died, the Louisiana Department of Health said, marking the country’s first reported human death from the virus.

"The patient contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds," the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

Despite this death, the public health risk posed by bird flu remains "low," the statement said, adding that it had detected no human-to-human transmission.

"While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk," it warned.

In a statement, CDC officials described the Louisiana death as tragic but also said, "There are no concerning virologic changes actively spreading in wild birds, poultry or cows that would raise the risk to human health."

The patient, aged over 65, had been hospitalised for a respiratory ailment and was the first serious case of human infection of the H5N1 virus to be detected in the United States.

The announcement in mid-December of the patient being in "critical condition" sparked alarm that the United States could see an outbreak of a possible bird flu pandemic, with similar cases reported worldwide.