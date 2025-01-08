Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented torrential rains and severe floods that swept across streets and neighborhoods in several cities across the kingdom as the weather depression is expected to continue for days.

On Tuesday the National Center for Meteorology issued warning alerts with different levels across the kingdom including the high red alert in Mecca and Medina holy cities in western Saudi Arabia as well as in areas of the eastern region.

The capital Riyadh central Saudi Arabia and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were alerted by a lesser orange severity level but still urged people to remain vigilant amid anticipated rainfall.

The kingdom's rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.