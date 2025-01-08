WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia hit by catastrophic torrential rains, severe floods
The Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina are on high alert as authorities warn the rough weather will continue for several days.
Saudi Arabia hit by catastrophic torrential rains, severe floods
Saudi authorities urge caution amid severe flooding and forecasted rainfall across the region. / Photo: AA
January 8, 2025

Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented torrential rains and severe floods that swept across streets and neighborhoods in several cities across the kingdom as the weather depression is expected to continue for days.

On Tuesday the National Center for Meteorology issued warning alerts with different levels across the kingdom including the high red alert in Mecca and Medina holy cities in western Saudi Arabia as well as in areas of the eastern region.

The capital Riyadh central Saudi Arabia and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were alerted by a lesser orange severity level but still urged people to remain vigilant amid anticipated rainfall.

The kingdom's rescue authorities including the Red Crescent Authority heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

According to the Saudi Press Agency the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

Recommended

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys lowland areas and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Videos on social media accounts documented the extent of the flooding with water levels rising and sweeping cars off roads as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

RelatedLightning strikes clock tower in Mecca as fierce storm hits holy city
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump