Nigerian forces repel Boko Haram ambush, kill 34 militants
Authorities have said six soldiers were killed in the action while an improvised explosive device (IED) injured the vigilante commander.
Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long insurgency in its northeast.  / Photo: AP
January 8, 2025

The Nigerian military has said its troops had killed 34 insurgents in a gun battle in northeastern Borno state and six soldiers had also died.

The clash took place on Saturday in Sabon Gari village when the insurgents ambushed troops returning to a military base, military spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said.

The militants belonged to the Boko Haram and Daesh groups, he said on Wednesday.

They were riding on motorcycles and trucks mounted with guns.

The troops, along with reinforcements from the Civilian Joint Taskforce militia and vigilante groups, successfully repelled the attack, he said.

Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long insurgency in its northeast driven primarily by Boko Haram and its Daesh offshoot that has led to huge human and economic losses, including mass displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Buba said six soldiers were killed in the action while an improvised explosive device (IED) injured the vigilante commander.

The Nigerian Air Force also carried out air strikes on the fleeing militants, resulting in further casualties in addition to the 34 killed in the gun battle, Buba said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
