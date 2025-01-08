The Nigerian military has said its troops had killed 34 insurgents in a gun battle in northeastern Borno state and six soldiers had also died.

The clash took place on Saturday in Sabon Gari village when the insurgents ambushed troops returning to a military base, military spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said.

The militants belonged to the Boko Haram and Daesh groups, he said on Wednesday.

They were riding on motorcycles and trucks mounted with guns.

The troops, along with reinforcements from the Civilian Joint Taskforce militia and vigilante groups, successfully repelled the attack, he said.