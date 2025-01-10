WORLD
2 MIN READ
Stampede kills four people, injures 16 in Damascus' Umayyad Mosque
Five children suffered fractures, severe bruises and fainting, with authorities trying to determine the causes of the incident and will hold those responsible accountable.
Stampede kills four people, injures 16 in Damascus' Umayyad Mosque
Authorities were trying to determine the causes of the incident and will hold those responsible accountable.  / Photo: AP
January 10, 2025

Four people were killed and 16 injured in a stampede in the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.

Five children suffered fractures, severe bruises and fainting, the civil defence said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities were trying to determine the causes of the incident and will hold those responsible accountable, Damascus Governor Maher Marwan told SANA.

Recommended

"We are working to take urgent measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in public places in the future," SANA quoted him as saying.

Syrian opposition forces took control of Damascus on December 8, forcing President Bashar al Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war and ending his family's decades-long rule.

RelatedSyria's revolution began long before the Arab Spring
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump