Ukraine claims it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shared photos of two men resting on cots in a room with bars over the windows. Both wore bandages, one around his jaw and the other around both hands and wrists.
January 11, 2025

Ukraine’s forces have captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Russia’s Kursk border region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy made the comments on Saturday days after Ukraine began pressing new attacks in Kursk to retain ground captured in a lightning incursion in August that resulted in the first occupation of Russian territory since World War II.

Moscow’s counterattack has left Ukrainian forces outstretched and demoralised, killing and wounding thousands and retaking more than 40 percent of the 984 square kilometres (380 square miles) of Kursk Ukraine had seized.

“Our soldiers have captured North Korean soldiers in Kursk. These are two soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kiev, and are communicating” with Ukrainian security services, Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

He shared photos of two men resting on cots in a room with bars over the windows. Both wore bandages, one around his jaw and the other around both hands and wrists.

Hundreds killed or injured

Zelenskyy said capturing the soldiers alive was “not easy.” He asserted that Russian and North Korean forces fighting in Kursk have tried to conceal the presence of North Korean soldiers, including by killing wounded comrades on the battlefield to avoid their capture and interrogation by Kiev.

A senior Ukrainian military official said last month that a couple hundred North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk have been killed or wounded in battle.

The official was providing the first significant estimate of North Korean casualties, which came several weeks after Ukraine announced that Pyongyang had sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia to help it in its almost 3-year war against its much smaller neighbour.

The White House and Pentagon last month confirmed that the North Korean forces have been battling on the front lines in largely infantry positions. They have been fighting with Russian units and, in some cases, independently around Kursk.

SOURCE:AP
