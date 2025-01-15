The relationship between India and the Taliban, once marked by caution and mutual distrust, is undergoing a significant transformation and a strategic shift toward deeper engagement.

Last week, the Taliban foreign office described India as a “significant regional and economic partner” following a landmark meeting in Dubai between India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s Taliban-led interim government.

“Yes, the talks between India and Afghanistan are very important to us. We give it great importance,” Zabihullah Mujahid, an Afghan Taliban chief spokesperson in Kabul, told TRT World.

This meeting, the highest-level interaction between the two sides since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, has sparked considerable interest and speculation about the motivations and implications of this diplomatic overture.

Both sides appear to be driven by distinct yet interlinked interests.

For India, deeper engagement with the Taliban represents both a “strategic” and “tactical” move rooted in security and economic priorities, says Anil Wadhwa, former Secretary at India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

“This is both a strategic and tactical move by India,” Wadhwa told TRT World. “It ensures that the Taliban government does not act against Indian interests. Additionally, India’s closer relations with the Taliban will also put pressure on Pakistani cross-border hostilities vis-à-vis India and act as a pressure point.”

Pakistan has previously accused India of using Afghan soil to incite cross-border unrest against it. Before the Taliban's takeover, Islamabad alleged that New Delhi operated numerous training camps in Afghanistan, supporting globally outlawed militant groups to orchestrate attacks aimed at destabilising Pakistan. Both India and the pre-Taliban Afghanistan government had denied these charges.

Meanwhile, for the Taliban, engaging with India is a pragmatic bid towards securing international legitimacy, developmental aid, and collaboration in key sectors like education, healthcare, and trade.

“These talks will help expand our trade and import-export with India, which will benefit our economy,” Mujahid said. He clarified that the Taliban’s outreach to India should not be seen in the context of its relation with any other country including Pakistan.

As a landlocked country, Afghanistan largely depends on Pakistan and Iran, two of the main countries it shares a land border with, for international trade. Pakistan has previously allowed aid even from India to Afghanistan to transit through its land route.

However, due to Pakistan’s tense relations with India and its increasing tensions with Afghanistan in recent months, both the Taliban and India have been using Iran’s Chabahar Port as a transit for Indian supplies into Afghanistan.

India’s objectives: Security and stability

India has historically maintained a careful distance from the Taliban, wary of its links to regional rival Pakistan and its potential impact on India’s security. However, the current geopolitical climate, combined with pressing humanitarian and strategic imperatives, appears to have shifted New Delhi’s approach.

Wadhwa says India’s engagement with the Taliban is driven by gaining the trust of the Afghan people.

According to a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) report, more than 15,000 Afghan refugees have settled in India. New Delhi received more than 1,000 Afghan nationals seeking shelter after the Taliban took over.

As the numbers kept growing, the country issued a distinct class of emergency visas for Afghan citizens. Last year, India also announced 1,000 scholarships for Afghan students

Besides this, Afghanistan's national cricket team has trained in India, and their top cricketers have been selected to play in the prestigious Indian Premier League.

India has also invested approximately $3 billion in Afghanistan before the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, financing the construction of the Afghan Parliament in Kabul and the 42 megawatts Salma Dam in Herat province.

However, India had to halt all projects after the Taliban assumed power. Since then, the Taliban government has urged India to complete its unfinished development initiatives. Wadhwa emphasised that “India wants to complete its ongoing developmental projects, some of which were left unfinished.”

Taliban’s outreach: Recognition and development aid

For the Taliban, engaging with India represents a rational move toward securing international legitimacy and aid. No foreign government, including India, officially recognises the Taliban administration in Afghanistan.

“We are hoping that with talks with India, we will build trust, and others can follow suit,” Mujahid reasoned.

“The Taliban requires funding, especially for its developmental projects. Isolated and unrecognised, they see India’s developmental capacity as key for helping the Afghan people,” Wadhwa elucidated.

India and the Taliban have historically shared adversarial relations. During the US invasion of Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021, New Delhi supported the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance.