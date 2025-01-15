Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have reached a ceasefire agreement that will halt Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and exchange prisoners, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, mediator Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister has said.

The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire will take effect on January 19, he announced on Wednesday.

Here are some initial reactions to the deal:

Türkiye

Türkiye hopes the deal will open the door to lasting peace and stability for "our Palestinian brothers, and sisters as well as for the region and all humanity," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Palestinians, and mobilise all means to help Gaza heal and get back on its feet, Erdogan stated on X, noting that Türkiye welcomes the ceasefire deal.

"We salute the heroic people and valiant sons and daughters of Gaza who courageously defend their land and freedoms in the face of Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks," he noted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters in Ankara the deal was an important step for regional stability.

Fidan also said Turkish efforts for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict would continue.

US

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" US President-elect Dolad Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, said that the deal will end the fighting in Gaza and surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

Hamas

A Hamas official described the Gaza ceasefire deal as "a great gain that reflects the legend that had been achieved through the steadfastness of Gaza, its people, and the bravery of its resistance."

"It is also a reassertion of the occupation's failure to achieve any of its goals," Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Another official Khalil al Hayya said Israel's Nazi-like crimes "will remain etched in the memory of our people, the world as most heinous genocide of modern era".

Belgium

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said: "After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza."

"Let’s hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help," he added.