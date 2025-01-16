Qatar's Prime Minister has vowed to support the rehabilitation of Syria's infrastructure, devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war, during his first visit to Damascus since anti-regime forces seized power last month.

"We will provide the necessary technical support to make the needed infrastructure operational again and provide support to the electricity sector," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday.

"The agreement includes supplying power with a capacity of 200 megawatts and gradually increasing production," he said at a joint press conference with the leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al Sharaa.

“We are ready to cooperate with Syria’s new administration on various fronts, including lifting sanctions,” he also added.

The Qatari premier condemned Israel’s seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

"The Israeli seizure of the buffer zone with Syria is condemned and it must withdraw immediately,” he added.