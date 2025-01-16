Romania's coalition government has approved a re-run of a two-round presidential election on May 4 and May 18 as previously agreed, and tightened campaign rules for big social media platforms including TikTok.

The European Union and NATO state which borders Ukraine was plunged into institutional chaos last year when Calin Georgescu, a little-known right-wing, pro-Russian politician, won the first presidential round on Nov. 24.

Officials said Georgescu benefitted from a massive social media campaign spearheaded by TikTok, which gave him preferential treatment, accusations the platform has denied.

Amid suspicions of Russian interference — denied by Moscow — the country's top court annulled the ballot and ordered the government to rerun it in its entirety.

The European Commission last month opened formal proceedings against TikTok over its suspected failure to limit election interference, notably in the Romanian vote.