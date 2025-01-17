Friday, January 17, 2025

1818 GMT — The full Israeli cabinet convened to vote on a Gaza ceasefire deal, the prime minister's office said, hours after the security cabinet approved it.

When asked, the spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Omar Dostri, confirmed that the meeting had begun.

1826 GMT — EU stresses need for implementation of Gaza truce deal without delay

It is now time to implement the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal without any delay, an EU official said.

During her daily press briefing, Anitta Hipper, spokesperson of European Commission for Foreign Affairs, touched on the deal, agreed upon by Israel and Hamas on Wednesday.

Asked by Anadolu about remarks by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa regarding the eight-month delay to reach the deal, Hipper welcomed the Gaza truce and thanked mediators. It is now crucial that the agreement is fully implemented, all hostages are released and a permanent end to hostilities is achieved, Hipper said.

1716 GMT — Israel releases names of 95 Palestinians to be freed on Sunday as part of Gaza deal

Israel's Justice Ministry released the names of 95 Palestinians slated to be released on Sunday in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The list includes women and young men up to 25 years old.

Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and member of the Palestinian Legislative Council ( parliament), is on the list. The list also includes journalist Bushra Al-Taweel, who was released in a previous prisoner swap in 2011 between Hamas and Israel. She is the daughter of senior Hamas leader Jamal Al-Taweel who served as mayor of the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

Among the women to be freed is also Dalal al-Arouri, sister of Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas who was assassinated by Israel in January last year.

1621 GMT — Lebanon reports 4 more Israeli violations of ceasefire

Lebanese media reported four more Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect 52 days ago between Israel and Lebanon.

According to the National News Agency, the Israeli army blew up several homes in Meiss El-Jabal town of Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli drones were detected flying at a low altitude over Beirut's southern suburb, the main stronghold of the Hezbollah group.

The news agency also reported that a Syrian national was arrested by the Israeli army while grazing a herd of cattle on the outskirts of the Rmeish town.

1553 GMT — Houthi announces hitting targets across Israel

The Yemeni Houthi group announced that it had struck targets in central and southern Israel as well as a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said its fighters "carried out three military operations against Israeli targets.

He noted that the group targeted the Eilat area in southern Israel with four cruise missiles, and in another military operation, it attacked "a vital target" in the Ashkelon area, southern Israel, with a combat drone.

In the third military operation, he added the group attacked the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area in central Israel with three combat drones. The Houthi spokesperson also said its fighters targeted for the seventh time the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

1548 GMT — Egypt hosts technical meeting on Gaza ceasefire implementation

Technical meetings began in Cairo to finalise mechanisms for implementing the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, expected to take effect from Sunday.

Egyptian news channel Al Qahera News said representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Israel participated in the technical discussions, though further details were not disclosed.

1513 GMT — Despite truce deal, Israel kills 88 more Gazans as death toll nears 47,000

Despite a ceasefire agreement, Israeli attacks killed at least 88 more Palestinians in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,876, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 110,642 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 88 people and wounded 189 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1450 GMT — Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilisation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to a "long-term stabilisation" and called for efforts to secure a "comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict".

"We hope this will contribute to alleviating the humanitarian situation and to the long-term stabilisation of the sector," he added.

"At the same time, it is important not to weaken efforts for a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of international law," he said.

1449 GMT — Gaza ceasefire should end Israeli occupation in Palestine: S.Korean rights group

A South Korean civil rights group has said the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should lead to an end to the Israeli occupation in Palestine.

"We will keep a close eye on the implementation of the ceasefire deal and will stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people until there is a permanent ceasefire, until Israeli occupation forces completely withdraw from Gaza," said Urgent Action by South Korean Civil Society on X.

The civil rights group also said that the individuals and the countries involved in war had to be held accountable for their war crimes, stating that alongside other countries like the US, South Korea exported nearly 8.5 billion won ($5.8 million) worth of weapons to Israel between January 2024 to August 2024.

1402 GMT — Germany urges Israel, Hamas to aim for 'permanent ceasefire'

Germany called on Israel and Hamas to strive for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza following the announcement of a truce agreement.

"This moment is now crucial. We call on everyone involved (...) to take all steps so that this agreement can now be implemented," Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told journalists in Berlin.

This is a step-by-step plan on the path "towards the possibility of a permanent ceasefire. It's about taking the first steps successfully and ensuring that everyone who bears responsibility stays on this path,” she added.

1400 GMT — Italian charities send 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Italian charities sent 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the country’s defence minister said.

As part of the Italian efforts to help Palestinian civilians affected by the war, the aid was collected by the National Catholic Charities Confederation, said Guido Crosetto, according to the state-run ANSA news agency. The aid has already departed from the northern port of Monfalcone, he added .

"Italy has once again demonstrated that it stands by those who suffer and will continue to do all it can to give hope to those who, like in Gaza, are experiencing very difficult times," Crosetto said.

1359 GMT — Netanyahu warns of return to war in Gaza if phase 2 of agreement fails

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would return to war in Gaza if the second phase of a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement fails.

"We have received clear guarantees from Presidents Biden and Trump that if negotiations on phase two of the deal fail, and if Hamas does not accept our security demands, we will return to intense fighting with the support of the United States,” said Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

1311 GMT — Israel's war cabinet approves Gaza truce deal: PM office

Israel’s security Cabinet recommended approval of a ceasefire that would pause the war on Gaza and release prisoners held by both sides.

The deal will now go to the full cabinet.

The prime minister’s office said that if a deal is passed, the ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first prisoners released then.

1206 GMT — Israeli obstacles to Gaza ceasefire deal resolved — Hamas

The obstacles caused by Israel's failure to comply with the terms of an announced ceasefire agreement have been resolved through regional and international mediation efforts, Hamas said.

Hamas emphasised its pursuit of a national prisoner exchange deal involving all Palestinian factions and people.

It added: "The list of prisoners to be released in the first phase of the exchange, under the ceasefire agreement, will be published by the prisoners' office in stages according to the exchange procedures."

1141 GMT — UN urges end to Israel 'occupation', operations in south Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an end to Israel's "continued occupation" and "military operations" in south Lebanon, after a November ceasefire to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The continued occupation by the Israel (military) inside the UNIFIL area operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of resolution 1701... They must stop," he told members of the UN peacekeeping force as he visited them, referring to the UN Security Council decision that ended a 2006 war between both sides.

1127 GMT — UN urges parties to do everything to prevent Gaza ceasefire deal from being derailed

The UN human rights office urged parties to do everything possible to prevent the ceasefire agreement in Gaza from being derailed amid "heavy bombardment" and killing of Palestinians.

"In the run-up to the ceasefire, we are seeing heavy bombardment, including last night, and we understand that the Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that 81 Palestinians have been killed just on the 15th and the 16th of January," Ravina Shamdasani said.