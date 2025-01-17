Ahmed al Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, has met with Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor, in the capital Damascus.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, al Sharaa and Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani met with a delegation from the International Criminal Court, headed by Khan.

A statement from the ICC said Khan expressed his gratitude for “open and constructive discussions on building partnership towards accountability for crimes" committed in Syria.

Last week, Turkish lawyers representing victims in Syria encouraged the ICC to "urgently" issue arrest warrants for Assad and 17 senior officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement on January 11 after meeting Syrian authorities, the lawyers, Gulden Sonmez and Cihat Gokdemir said they initiated proceedings in 2017 on behalf of their clients, who suffered under the Baath regime, to prosecute Assad and senior military and political figures at the ICC in The Hague.