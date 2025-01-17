WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ceasefire 'critical, overdue' as 35 children killed daily in Gaza: UNICEF
The number of child casualties exceeds those reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, which has reported upwards of 15,000 children killed over the past 14 months, UN official says.
Ceasefire 'critical, overdue' as 35 children killed daily in Gaza: UNICEF
In 2025 alone, an average of 10 children have lost their lives daily in Gaza. / Photo: AA
January 17, 2025

The UNICEF spokesperson said the Gaza ceasefire deal is "critical and so overdue" as around 35 children have been killed daily in the enclave over the past 14 months.

James Elder told a UN briefing in Geneva that a peer-reviewed report in The Lancet had reported numbers of casualties exceeding those reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, which had reported upwards of 15,000 children having been killed.

"That's around 35 children killed reportedly every single day for 14 months," Elder said on Friday.

In 2025 alone, he said, an average of 10 children have lost their lives daily in Gaza.

"This moment (ceasefire deal) is so absolutely critical and so overdue," he said. "This deal should have happened much earlier."

He added that what is needed now is phase one, phase two, and phase three of the ceasefire to take place simultaneously.

Recommended

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday announced the success of me diators in reaching the Gaza deal, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.

Israel has killed more than 46,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 were taken as hostages.

In the first phase, there will be a six-week ceasefire, Israeli forces will withdraw from populated areas of Gaza, and 33 of the around 98 remaining hostages will be released in exchange of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase involves the release of remaining hostages and Israeli forces will fully withdraw from Gaza.

In the final phase, the remains of any deceased hostages will be returned to their families, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin.

RelatedA tale of two ceasefires: What changes, what remains the same
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump