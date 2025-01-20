BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Australia launches $1.2 billion green metals plan for aluminium
The initiative aims to position Australia as a leader in low-emission metals production while transitioning its energy grid to renewables.
Australia launches $1.2 billion green metals plan for aluminium
Companies will be able to claim a to-be-determined amount for every tonne of "clean" aluminium they produce over the next 10 years. / Photo: AP Archive
January 20, 2025

Australia will reward power-guzzling aluminium smelters that use renewable electricity instead of coal, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he unveiled a $1.2 billion green metals plan.

Australia is the world's sixth largest producer of the in-demand metal, according to officials, which is used in everything from aeroplane parts to soft-drink cans.

Aluminium ore is refined in hulking smelters that suck up almost 10 percent of Australia's electricity, analysts say, a process that has long relied on polluting coal-fired power.

Production credits worth $1.2 billion (Aus$2 billion) have been earmarked for companies that instead produce "green" aluminium using renewable electricity, Albanese said.

"Increasingly the world is looking to import clean, reliable metals like Australian-made aluminium," he said.

"Which represents a massive opportunity for growth in a decarbonising global economy."

Companies will be able to claim a to-be-determined amount for every tonne of "clean" aluminium they produce over the next 10 years.

With almost all of Australia's coal plants slated to close over the next decade, a number of smelters have already begun switching to renewable energy.

RelatedAustralia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms
Recommended

'Leader in green metals'

Aluminium is the world's second-biggest metal industry behind steel, according to the World Economic Forum, and demand is expected to surge 40 percent by 2030.

Globally the aluminium industry accounts for some two percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the forum said in September.

Mining giant Rio Tinto, which has a substantial stake in Australian production, said the plan would help the country become a "leader in green metals".

"As traditional energy sources for heavy industry become increasingly uncompetitive, today's announcement is a critical piece in helping future-proof the industry," Australian executive Kellie Parker said.

Australia sits on bulging deposits of coal, gas, metals and minerals, with mining and fossil fuels stoking decades of near-unbroken economic growth.

It has also begun to suffer from more intense bushfires and increasingly severe droughts, which scientists have linked to the climate crisis.

In recent years it has stepped up efforts to roll out renewables -- pledging to cut national emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

More than 30 percent of Australia's total electricity generation in 2022 came from solar and wind.

RelatedBushfires in Australia's Victoria, authorities issue evacuation orders
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent