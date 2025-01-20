Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed the army to prepare for large-scale attacks in the occupied West Bank, a day after a ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza.

“Alongside enhanced defensive preparations in Gaza, we must be ready for significant operations in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) in the coming days,” Halevi said in a statement on Monday.

The goal, according to Halevi, is to preempt Palestinian fighters and apprehend them.

The statement did not specify the locations of these attacks, though activity in recent years has largely concentrated in the northern occupied West Bank.

The army said Halevi’s remarks followed an assessment of the current situation in the Palestinian territories.