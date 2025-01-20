WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel preparing for large-scale attacks in occupied West Bank
According to the statement, Israel's chief of staff also ordered the military to draft plans for continued combat in Gaza and Lebanon.
Israel preparing for large-scale attacks in occupied West Bank
  Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. / Photo: AA
January 20, 2025

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed the army to prepare for large-scale attacks in the occupied West Bank, a day after a ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza.

“Alongside enhanced defensive preparations in Gaza, we must be ready for significant operations in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) in the coming days,” Halevi said in a statement on Monday.

The goal, according to Halevi, is to preempt Palestinian fighters and apprehend them.

The statement did not specify the locations of these attacks, though activity in recent years has largely concentrated in the northern occupied West Bank.

The army said Halevi’s remarks followed an assessment of the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

Recommended

According to the statement, the chief of staff also ordered the military to draft plans for continued assaults in Gaza and Lebanon.

Halevi’s statements came one day after the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement came into force in Gaza on Sunday, suspending Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Related'Resistance vs barbaric occupation': Hamas slams Israel for prisoner abuse
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump