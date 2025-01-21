US President Donald Trump has announced plans to fire some 1,000 opponents from the US government in a shock-and-awe start to his administration but faced an unusual, public dressing down from a bishop.

On his first full day in office, Trump was meeting at the White House with leaders of the narrow Republican majority in Congress as he tries to get his agenda, including tax cuts, approved at rapid pace.

Looking to impose himself immediately, he had signed a deluge of orders after his swearing-in on Monday.

And in a post shortly after midnight on his Truth Social app, Trump indicated his drive to weed out critics was under way.

He said his team was "in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

Four people had already been "FIRED!" he wrote, including retired general Mark Milley, who had been serving an infrastructure advisory body.

Milley was chairman of the joint chiefs of staff during Trump's first presidency but became one of the Republican's most prominent critics after he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security separately announced the firing of Coast Guard chief Linda Fagan, who was appointed under Democrat Joe Biden and was the first woman to head one of the six branches of the US military.

But Trump came face-to-face with a powerful critic on Tuesday when a Washington bishop told him from the pulpit that he was sowing fear among America's immigrants.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr President," the Washington National Cathedral's Mariann Edgar Budde told Trump, seated in the front pew for the customary inaugural service.

"The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbours...may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away."

Trump — at 78, the oldest person ever to be sworn in as US president — issued measures Monday to suspend the arrival of asylum seekers and expel migrants in the country illegally.