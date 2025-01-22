Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow sees a small window of opportunity to forge agreements with the new US administration of President Donald Trump, the Interfax news agency reported.

"We cannot say anything today about the degree of the incoming administration's capacity to negotiate, but still, compared to the hopelessness in every aspect of the previous White House chief (Joe Biden), there is a window of opportunity today, albeit a small one," Ryabkov said on Wednesday, according to Interfax.

"It's therefore important to understand with what and whom we will have to deal, how best to build relations with Washington, how best to maximise opportunities and minimise risks," he said, speaking at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, a think-tank in Moscow.

Trump, who took office on Monday, has said he could end the war in Ukraine swiftly, without specifying how.