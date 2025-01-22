WORLD
Israel forcibly displacing Palestinians in Jenin — mayor
"The Israeli army is working to displace Palestinians from several neighbourhoods in the Jenin refugee camp and transfer them to the western side of the camp, and we are working to provide shelters for them," Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarrar says.
The mayor warned of Israeli “crimes” in the camp amid destruction of entire residential neighbourhoods in the camp. / Photo: AA
January 22, 2025

A Palestinian mayor has accused the Israeli army of forcibly displacing Palestinians from Jenin city amid deadly raids in the northern occupied West Bank.

"The Israeli army is working to displace Palestinians from several neighbourhoods in the Jenin refugee camp,” Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarrar has said.

“The displaced people were transferred to the western side of the camp and we are working to provide shelters for them,” he added.

The mayor warned of Israeli “crimes” in the camp amid destruction of entire residential neighbourhoods.

“The Israeli army brought heavy machinery into the camp and is bulldozing infrastructure and streets in the area,” he added.

"The Israeli army is besieging the camp and holding medics, residents and patients,” Jarrar warned. "Jenin looks like a ghost city with no single person moving around.”

Israel’s genocidal war

At least ten Palestinians have been killed and 40 others wounded in the Israeli raids that began on Tuesday in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

An Israeli military statement said the raids are expected to last several days.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
