A Palestinian mayor has accused the Israeli army of forcibly displacing Palestinians from Jenin city amid deadly raids in the northern occupied West Bank.

"The Israeli army is working to displace Palestinians from several neighbourhoods in the Jenin refugee camp,” Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarrar has said.

“The displaced people were transferred to the western side of the camp and we are working to provide shelters for them,” he added.

The mayor warned of Israeli “crimes” in the camp amid destruction of entire residential neighbourhoods.

“The Israeli army brought heavy machinery into the camp and is bulldozing infrastructure and streets in the area,” he added.

"The Israeli army is besieging the camp and holding medics, residents and patients,” Jarrar warned. "Jenin looks like a ghost city with no single person moving around.”

