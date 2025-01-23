In the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after nearly 15 months of war, Israeli forces have shifted their focus to the occupied Palestinian land, the West Bank.

The Israeli military’s so-called Iron Wall offensive in Jenin from January 21 – just two days after the ceasefire announcement – has already claimed over ten Palestinian lives, including a child, and forced numerous civilians to evacuate their homes in the refugee camp.

Though the ‘Iron Wall’ aggression suggests a new military action, in reality, it is a chilling revival of a strategy to occupy Palestinian land, steeped in historical and political precedences.

The offensive echoes the tactics Israel has used for decades to entrench its control over Palestinian lands, often at the cost of Palestinian lives and human rights.

The long-awaited ceasefire came into effect on January 19, pausing a devastating 15-month war in the Palestinian enclave, after killing at least 47,161 Palestinians.

The origins

The ideology behind the Iron Wall can be traced back to the period between 1918 and 1920 when Zionist leaders put forward a maximalist interpretation of the Balfour Declaration.

Their goal was to gain international recognition for the Jewish claim to Palestine and to establish a Jewish national state that would extend across both banks of the Jordan River.

"To make Palestine as Jewish as England is English," Chaim Weizmann, a leading figure in the Zionist movement, famously stated at the Paris Peace Conference.

Zeev Jabotinsky, the father of the Iron Wall concept, took a direct approach, arguing for a military strategy to establish Jewish control over Palestine. He aimed to "erect an Iron Wall of Jewish military force" to crush Palestinian resistance.

In the 1920s, Jabotinsky argued that the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine required the creation of an "Iron Wall"—a powerful military force that would crush Palestinian resistance and force the Arab population to eventually accept Israeli rule.

Jabotinsky’s stance was clear: the establishment of a Jewish national home in Palestine could only be achieved through military dominance, and such a strategy would eventually force Arab leaders to come to the negotiating table when they were ready to accept the reality of the Jewish state.

A political baggage?

In the present day, Israel’s Iron Wall offensive in Jenin reflects a continuation of these early Zionist ideas.