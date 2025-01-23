EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Kallas has underlined that Türkiye, which she sees as an important actor in cooperation, especially on regional issues, is a candidate for EU membership and a strategic partner with common interests.

"It is high time to visit Türkiye and I will really do it in the first part of my mandate. We have many issues. In addition to regional security, we can discuss cooperation in different areas, such as energy," Kallas told Anadolu in an interview.

Kallas is visiting Türkiye on Friday to discuss a range of topics, including Türkiye-EU relations, regional developments, and the EU's foreign policy agenda.

High on the agenda are issues such as the situation in Syria, efforts to make the Gaza ceasefire permanent, and closer cooperation on energy and security.

Kallas reiterated the EU’s commitment to fostering stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and addressing mutual concerns in Syria, emphasising Türkiye’s role in maintaining territorial integrity and sovereignty in the region.

She also discussed the importance of ensuring a permanent ceasefire in Gaza with a balanced approach that considers the security needs of both Israel and Palestine.

On Syria, Kallas expressed cautious optimism about the new administration and discussed the EU's willingness to ease sanctions step by step if positive changes are observed. She also highlighted the shared goal of preventing the resurgence of terrorist organisations like Daesh.