US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of president John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"That's a big one, huh? A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades," Trump told reporters on Thursday as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House.

"Everything will be revealed."

After signing the order, Trump passed the pen he used to an aide, saying "Give that to RFK Jr," the president's nominee to become secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The National Archives has released tens of thousands of records in recent years related to the November 22, 1963 assassination of president Kennedy but held thousands back, citing national security concerns.

It said at the time of the latest release, in December 2022, that 97 percent of the Kennedy records — which total approximately five million pages — had now been made public.

The Warren Commission that investigated the shooting of the charismatic 46-year-old president determined that it was carried out by a former Marine sharpshooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone.

That formal conclusion has done little, however, to quell speculation that a more sinister plot was behind Kennedy's murder in Dallas, Texas, and the slow release of the government files has added fuel to various conspiracy theories.

President Joe Biden said at the time of the December 2022 release that a "limited" number of documents would continue to be held back at the request of unspecified "agencies."

Previous requests to withhold documents have come from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.