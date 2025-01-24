WORLD
Experts look for clues as mysterious deaths grip India-administered Kashmir
Medical experts have yet to find cause of 17 deaths reported between December 7 and January 19.
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along a road in Srinagar, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, January 15, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
January 24, 2025

Authorities in the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region are probing the mysterious deaths of 17 people in a remote village, which has led to a lockdown.

Over the past month, 17 individuals from three connected families, including 12 children, have died in the village of Badhaal in the Rajouri district, situated along the Line of Control, the boundary between India- and Pakistan-administered parts of the disputed Kashmir region.

The deaths took place between December 7 and January 19. Around 200 people have been quarantined, while six others have been hospitalised and are in stable condition, according to officials.

Rajouri District Commissioner Abhishek Sharma declared the village a containment zone and ordered the sealing of the affected families' homes.

Sharma said an investigation is underway.

Expert teams are assessing potential causes of the deaths, he said, adding : "We have taken these precautions just to make sure that people's lives are saved and we are hopeful that the experts can find out the cause of deaths soon."

Food, water, and other necessities are being carefully monitored, he said.

While medical experts have ruled out viral or bacterial infections, there are indications that neurotoxins were present in the deceased.

Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, principal of government medical college Rajouri, said: "We are yet to find out the actual cause of the deaths but so far as the postmortem reports are concerned, the findings show there are certain neurotoxins found."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also dismissed the possibility of a viral or bacterial infection.

"As per preliminary investigation conducted … it is not any infection, viral or bacterial in nature. Toxins have been found. Now, investigation is underway to ascertain what kind of toxin it is," said Singh, who is also a medical doctor.

A special investigation team, formed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, including police officers, pathologists and other specialists, has questioned several individuals in the village.

Initial investigations suggest that contaminated food and water may have been the cause, as villagers were advised not to drink water from a local spring after tests revealed it contained pesticides.

SOURCE:AA
