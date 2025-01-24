Russia said on Friday that its forces shot down the majority of over 120 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack, confirming that an oil refinery in the Bryansk region was partially damaged and ceased operations.

According to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, 124 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight across 13 Russian regions, with the majority of them neutralized in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian media claimed that an attack in the Ryazan region had set fire to a major oil refinery.

However, the region's governor, Pavel Malkov, said a private house was damaged during the incident while providing no information about the oil refinery.

"A fire broke out but was promptly extinguished. There are no casualties," Malkov stated on his Telegram channel.

According to some reports, the Ukrainian drone attack targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, as well as the Silicon Group plant in the Bryansk region -- one of Russia's largest enterprises in the field of microelectronics.

The Silicon Group later confirmed that a portion of its production facilities had been damaged during the attack, prompting a halt in operations to carry out repair work.

In addition, several airports were temporarily closed due to the drone attacks, including Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo in Moscow, as well as airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Penza, Saratov, Ufa, and Samara.

Russian drones kill three near Kiev

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian aerial attacks near Kiev killed three people and wounded several others.

Black smoke billowed from a residential building damaged in the Russian counterstrike as rescue workers hauled out the bodies of the victims, official images from the scene showed.