TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye 'deeply saddened' by Indonesia floods, landslides deaths
"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Indonesia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," says FM Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye 'deeply saddened' by Indonesia floods, landslides deaths
Turkish Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Indonesia over loss of lives. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
January 25, 2025

Türkiye has conveyed condolences to Indonesia, saying it is "deeply saddened" over the deaths caused by floods and landslides in Indonesia's Central Java state.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Indonesia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Recommended

At least 21 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy rain in the Central Java region on Monday.

RelatedIndonesia landslide death toll rises to 21 as rescuers dig for survivors
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory