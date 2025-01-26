The Pakistan army said it has killed at least 30 suspected militants in a string of security operations in the country's northwest.

In three operations in the Karak, Lakki Marwat and Khyber districts of northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa province, which serves as a gateway to Afghanistan, six militants were also injured, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Eighteen suspected militants were killed in Lakki Marwat, while eight and four were killed in Karak and Khyber, respectively.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, who remained actively involved in "numerous" terror activities in the area against security forces as well as killing innocent civilians, said the military.