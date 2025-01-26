WORLD
WHO chief calls for end to attacks on Sudan hospitals, healthcare workers
Fierce clashes erupt in Sudan's North Darfur region between the RSF and the Sudanese joint forces.
The conflict has produced waves of ethnically driven violence blamed largely on the RSF, creating a humanitarian crisis. / Photo: Reuters
January 26, 2025

The head of the World Health Organization called on Saturday for an end to attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Sudan after a drone attack on a hospital in Sudan's North Darfur region killed more than 70 people and wounded dozens.

"As the only functional hospital in El Fasher, the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital provides services which include gyn-obstetrics, internal medicine, surgery and paediatrics, along with a nutrition stabilization centre," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X after the Friday strike.

"We continue to call for a cessation of all attacks on health care in Sudan, and to allow full access for the swift restoration of the facilities that have been damaged," Tedros said.

The war between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which broke out in April 2023 due to disputes over the integration of the two forces, has killed tens of thousands, driven millions from their homes and plunged half of the population into hunger.

The conflict has produced waves of ethnically driven violence blamed largely on the RSF, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Darfur Governor Mini Minnawi said on X that an RSF drone had struck the emergency department of the hospital in the capital of North Darfur, killing patients, including women and children.

Fierce clashes have erupted in El Fasher between the RSF and the Sudanese joint forces, including the army, armed resistance groups, police and local defence units.

SOURCE:Reuters
