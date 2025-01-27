WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lukashenko secures victory in Belarus presidential election — exit polls
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wins seventh five-year term in office with 87.6% of the vote, while Sergei Sirankov, leader of the Belarusian Communist Party, receives 2.7%.
Lukashenko secures victory in Belarus presidential election — exit polls
If he completes his term, which would finish in 2030, Lukashenko will have been in power for 36 years. / Photo: AP
January 27, 2025

Incumbent President Aleksandr Lukashenko has claimed victory in Belarus's presidential election, earning 87.6 percent of the vote, according to exit polls.

Belarusian state television reported the results shortly after polling stations closed at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Lukashenko won the presidential race with a commanding 87.6 percent, while Sergei Sirankov, leader of the Belarusian Communist Party, received 2.7 percent.

Oleg Gaidukevich, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, garnered 1.8 percent, followed by independent candidate Anna Kanapatskaya with 1.6 percent.

Alexander Khizhnyak, leader of the Republican Party of Justice and Labor, rounded out the results with 1.2 percent.

Recommended

An additional 5.1 percent of voters opted for the "against all candidates" choice.

The survey, conducted with 11,948 respondents, provided the basis for the exit poll results.

The Central Election Commission also reported a voter turnout of 81.5 percent as of 6:00 p.m. local time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu