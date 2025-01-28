WORLD
Trump signs executive order to end DEI in US military
The US president also signed orders to mandate the development of an American Iron Dome and the reinstatement of military personnel who were discharged for refusing to take the Covid vaccine.
Trump signed the executive orders while flying back from Miami to Washington./ Photo: Reuters
January 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders that eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes from the military, as well as reinstated military members forced out by vaccine mandates, according to the White House.

The White House also added on Monday that Trump signed an executive order eliminating "gender radicalism" in the military.

Addressing House Republicans in Miami, Florida, earlier, Trump announced that he would sign the executive orders, including one barring transgender people from serving in the military.

He said the order would ensure that the US has "the most lethal fighting force in the world" by getting "transgender ideology the hell out of our military."

American Iron Dome

He also mandated a process to develop an "Iron Dome" missile defence shield to be able to protect Americans.

"You know, we protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves," he said.

"We have phenomenal technology … I think the United States is entitled to that."

He also signed an executive order to reinstate military personnel who were discharged for refusing Covid-19 vaccines.

"We will offer full reinstatement to any service member who was expelled from the Armed Forces due to the Covid vaccine mandate, and we will restore them to their former rank with full pay," he said.

Trump signed the executive orders while flying back from Miami to Washington.

