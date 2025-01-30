Israel will cut ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees following accusations it provided cover for Palestinian group Hamas, a move likely to hamper delivery of its vital services after 15 months of war in Gaza.

The agency, UNRWA, will be banned from operating in the country, and contact between it and Israeli officials will also be forbidden.

"Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA, and UNRWA doesn't equal humanitarian aid. UNRWA equals an organisation infested with Hamas terror activity," Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on social media platform X on Thursday ahead of the ban.

"This is why, beginning on January 30 and in accordance with Israeli law, Israel will have no contact with UNRWA."

Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists on Wednesday that "UNRWA is riddled with Hamas operatives", adding that "if a state funds UNRWA, that state is funding terrorists".

Ban to affect aid ops in West Bank

Later on Wednesday, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition by Palestinian human rights group Adalah contesting the UNRWA ban.

The court did note that the legislation "prohibits UNRWA activity only on the sovereign territory of the State of Israel", but "does not prohibit such activity in the areas of Judea-Samaria and the Gaza Strip", referring to the occupied West Bank by its biblical name.