Turkish airspace welcomed 2.3M flights in 2024
Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu says that Türkiye’s location at the crossroads of continents and trade routes has driven its success.
Number of flights rose 5.5% year-on-year, official data shows. / Photo: AA Archive
January 30, 2025

Turkish airspace welcomed 2.3 million flights last year, including over half a million overflights.

According to official data compiled by Anadolu Agency. the number of flights rose 5.5 percent on an annual basis last year, which translates to one flight every 14 seconds over Turkish skies.

Since 2002, the number of countries Türkiye has air transportation agreements with more than doubled from 81 to 175, and the number of international destinations rose from 60 in 50 countries to 349 destinations in 132 countries.

By the end of 2024, domestic traffic was 902,078 and international traffic was 866,779 flights.

The number of commercial flights was 1.4 million.

Türkiye’s advantageous location

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that Türkiye’s location at the crossroads of continents and trade routes has driven its success. He noted that the number of active airports increased from 26 in 2002 to 58 in 2023.

Uraloglu said that with the investments made in the last 22 years, Türkiye boasts the widest flight network in the world.

“We can reach 1.5 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of $51.2 trillion within a four-hour flight radius, as Türkiye is at the centreof 67 countries,” he said.

“This year, we will strive to ensure our civil aviation’s continued success, raise our passenger satisfaction, and provide necessary equipment with environmentally friendly projects.”

