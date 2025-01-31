Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.

Drafted as the 16th pick in 2021 from Türkiye, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, emerging as one of the Rockets’ standout players.

The Rockets currently hold second place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 14 losses, thanks in large part to Sengun’s contributions.

His selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.

Sengun was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. The Eastern Conference reserves feature Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam, among others.

BreakingShaq's record

In 2023, Alperen Sengun has made NBA history by becoming the youngest centre to score a career-high 33 points for his Houston Rockets team against the Los Angeles Lakers.