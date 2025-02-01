WORLD
2025 brings surge in militant attacks for Pakistan
Militant activity in Pakistan claims 281 lives in the first month of 2025, comprising 20 civilians, 53 security personnel and 208 suspected militants.
Locals observed collapsed railway tracks a day after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks in the Bolan district of Pakistan's province of Balochistan, on August 27, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 1, 2025

Pakistan has seen a sharp surge in militancy in the first month of 2025 as militant attacks increased by 42 percent, according to the latest data.

The month ended with a deadly encounter between Pakistani security forces and suspected terrorists in the southwestern Balochistan province, which left 18 paramilitary troops and 23 militants dead, the military said on Saturday.

It said the encounter followed when militants tried to block roads in the Mangocher area of the Kalat district in the province.

Earlier, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reported that 74 militant attacks occurred last month, resulting in 240 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 185 suspected militants.

At least 117 people were injured, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan.

The Pakistani military further said at least 11 other militants were also killed in multiple operations conducted across Balochistan on Saturday.

