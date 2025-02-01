Pakistan has seen a sharp surge in militancy in the first month of 2025 as militant attacks increased by 42 percent, according to the latest data.

The month ended with a deadly encounter between Pakistani security forces and suspected terrorists in the southwestern Balochistan province, which left 18 paramilitary troops and 23 militants dead, the military said on Saturday.

It said the encounter followed when militants tried to block roads in the Mangocher area of the Kalat district in the province.

Earlier, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reported that 74 militant attacks occurred last month, resulting in 240 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 185 suspected militants.