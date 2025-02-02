Syria's transitional President Ahmed al Sharaa met Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh in his first foreign trip as Syrian leader, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Live TV footage showed Sharaa shaking hands with the crown prince in the Saudi capital before sitting down for talks.

The Saudi crown prince is the second Gulf leader to meet Sharaa since the latter was declared president for a transitional phase last week.

Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first international visit since the toppling of Bashar al Assad, state media reported.

Accompanied by his foreign minister Asaad al Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials as he disembarked, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed on Sunday.

The broadcaster said Sharaa was expected to meet with de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but did not specify when.

The Syrian presidency had earlier posted a picture on X of Sharaa and Shaibani aboard what appeared to be a private jet on their way to Saudi Arabia, calling it a "first official visit".