Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has argued that reason should prevail a day after the US announced tariffs against her country, to which she announced retaliatory measures, while Canada seeks to file a World Trade Organization claim against the levies.

She adopted a defiant tone on Sunday as she insisted she doesn't lack the courage to respond.

In a speech outside the Mexican capital, Sheinbaum raised her fist in the air and insisted that the trade penalties first ordered by US President Donald Trump would hit his own people with higher prices.

She also said she would provide more details on the retaliatory tariffs she ordered against the US on Monday.

Her order to retaliate is part of what her government has called "Plan B."

Sheinbaum also sent a message to Mexicans living in the US, telling them they are welcome if they come back.