Monday, February 3, 2025

1815 GMT —United States President Donald Trump has said there are no guarantees the Gaza ceasefire will hold, while his envoy said the measure is holding for now.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he has "no assurances" that the truce will remain in force.

"I've seen people brutalised. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. No, I have no guarantees that the peace is going to hold," he said.

Trump will host Netanyahu on Tuesday in what will mark the first official visit of a foreign leader since he assumed office last month.

More updates 👇

1908 GMT — UN distributes over 30,000 identity bracelets to children in Gaza

The UN reported that more than 30,000 children's identity bracelets were handed out to children in Gaza as families continue to move across Gaza.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a news conference said that "we, along with our humanitarian partners, are expanding life-saving aid operations as more humanitarian supplies enter Gaza."

Noting that "displaced people continue to move between southern and northern Gaza as they reunite with family and start rebuilding their lives," Dujarric reported that "as of today, we and humanitarian partners estimate that more than 545,000 people have crossed from the south to the north of Gaza over the past week."

"More than 36,000 people have been observed moving from the north to the south," he said.

Dujarric also stated that the UN's "protection partners have distributed more than 30,000 child identity bracelets to children under the age of four to help prevent family separation."

1809 GMT — Israeli prisons ‘graves for the living’: Euro-Med rights group

The deteriorating health conditions of freed Palestinian prisoners reflect the systematic torture in Israeli jails, a Geneva-based rights group said, calling the Israeli prisons “graves for the living.”

In a statement, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor shared an image of a freed Palestinian prisoner showing severe signs of health deterioration.

"The poor health of Palestinian detainees and prisoners released by Israel as part of the ceasefire agreements in Gaza reflects the terrible conditions they endured while in custody, including torture, mistreatment, and degrading abuses that persisted until the very last minute," it said.

1718 GMT - Palestinians in Jenin ‘endure the impossible’ amid Israeli assault: UN

Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank “have endured the impossible” amid an ongoing Israeli onslaught in the area, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"In a split second yesterday, large swathes of Jenin camp were completely destroyed in a series of controlled detonations by the Israeli Security Forces," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Residents of the camp have endured the impossible, facing nearly two months of unceasing and escalating violence. In the last months, Jenin camp has been rendered a ghost town."

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 26 Palestinians. The offensive was later expanded to the city of Tulkarem, where at least three Palestinians were killed.

UNRWA said thousands of residents have been displaced from the camp due to the Israeli onslaught and a recent military operation conducted by Palestinian security forces.

1714 GMT — Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdogan

Despite ongoing provocations from Israel, the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas continues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said during his meeting with a Hamas delegation last week, he reiterated Türkiye's readiness to “do whatever is necessary to make the ceasefire agreement permanent.”

"The vast difference between the condition of prisoners released by Israel and the captives set free by Hamas is enough to see the difference in mentality," he said, referring to the physical state of the people swapped as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

"We must not leave our brothers and sisters in Gaza alone during this period. I once again repeat my call to provide more support to the oppressed people of Gaza ahead of the holy month of Ramadan," he added.

1703 GMT — Russia tells Hamas to 'keep promises' on hostage release

A deputy Russian foreign minister met with a senior Hamas official in Moscow and urged Hamas to keep "promises" to release a Russian hostage, the ministry said.

Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on the Middle East, met with Musa Abu Marzuk, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau.

Russia has called for the release of dual Russian-Israeli citizens Alexander Trufanov and Maxim Herkin, an Israeli man from the Donbass area of Ukraine with Russian relatives.

At their talks, Bogdanov "again placed particular stress on the necessity of carrying out the promises given by Hamas's leadership on releasing from imprisonment Russian citizen Trufanov and other hostages," the ministry said.

1657 GMT — Authorities in Gaza accuse Israel of blocking aid despite truce

Authorities in Gaza have said that Israel is blocking and delaying the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

In a statement made by the government's Media Office in Gaza, it was stated that Israel did not comply with the ceasefire agreement it signed and delayed the humanitarian protocol within the scope of the ceasefire.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli attacks in Gaza, the statement said that Israel was preventing the shelter, food and humanitarian aid that Palestinians urgently need from entering Gaza, despite the humanitarian protocol within the scope of the ceasefire agreement.

1649 GMT — Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will extend his visit to Washington DC and will return to Israel on Saturday, an Axios reporter said on X.

During his trip, Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza, prisoners held by Hamas, and the confrontation with Iran and its regional allies, according to his office.

1534 GMT — Qatar, UK discuss situation in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold

Qatar and the UK held discussions regarding developments in Gaza, where a ceasefire agreement has been in effect since Jan. 19.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari met in Doha with Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK foreign secretary's representative for humanitarian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, and discussed bilateral relations between the two sides, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ansari, who is also an adviser to the prime minister, exchanged views with Bryson-Richardson regarding the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza, in addition to issues of mutual concern.

1415 GMT — Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed to have destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons depots in southern Lebanon.

The army published a video of blowing up several buildings in southern Lebanon without specifying the towns where the explosions took place.

It claimed that these buildings were used to store weapons, including mortar shells, missiles, rockets, explosive devices, and other military equipment.

The army also said that its forces had killed several Hezbollah fighters and arrested others for “posing a threat” to Israeli forces, without elaborating.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

1320 GMT — Palestinians appeal for help with short-term shelter in Gaza