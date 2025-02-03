Muazzez Kerricha, 82, who was forced to choose between her two children during the 1982 Hama Massacre in Syria, has never heard from her brother since the massacre.

For decades, the Baath regime banned any mention of the massacre, but after 61 years of Baath rule ended in December 2024, survivors have begun to break their silence.

Regime forces raided homes and rounded up boys over the age of 15, forcing Kerricha to choose between her two sons. Not wanting to lose both at once, she gave up her eldest, Majid, to protect his younger brother.

Majid returned home 13 years later, only to find that his father had died.

Kerricha said the attacks on Hama began the evening of February 2, 1982, the day her family returned from Aleppo.

"I was so afraid that they would slaughter my children," she said. "The attacks started in the evening. The windows were shaking from the intense tank attacks. We went down to the basement and piled soil and books behind the door."

She said they first heard airplanes overhead, and on the second day of the massacre, tanks began shelling homes.

'Hardest' moment

She described how the army's 47th Division detained young men when they entered the city centre, calling the moment she was forced to give up her son "the hardest" of her life.

"When they entered our neighbourhood, they took our young men, too. I begged them, pleading to take only one of my two sons. Because I sensed they would execute them," she said.

"I gave up one of my children. Otherwise, they would have killed both. I gave up one son so they wouldn't kill both."

Kerricha said members of the Defence Battalions, affiliated with Rifaat Assad, also detained her husband during the raids.

Kerricha said she left her house on the third day of the attacks to look for her brother's daughter.

"When they let us out of the house, we saw many things. We saw them killing people. The east of Omar ibn Khattab Mosque was full of dead bodies."