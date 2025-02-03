BIZTECH
Stellantis adopts simpler internal organisation as CEO search continues
As part of the plan, Stellantis has consolidated software and engineering under Ned Curic and empowered regional heads in product planning and operations.
Stellantis also announced changes to its top management structure. / Photo: AP Archive
February 3, 2025

Stellantis announced changes aimed at simplifying its structure and speeding up processes, as the automaker presses ahead with a reorganisation it started after former CEO Carlos Tavares left in December.

As part of the plan, Stellantis has integrated its software and engineering activities under Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It has also given greater powers in product planning and development and in industrial and commercial activities to its regional heads.

"Today's announcements will further simplify our organisation and increase our local agility and rigour of execution," said Chairman John Elkann, who is steering the company while it seeks a new permanent CEO.

Stellantis also announced changes to its top management structure.

The head of North American operations Antonio Filosa, who is seen as a candidate to become the group's new CEO, has taken on the additional role of global chief for quality while leaving his job of head of the Jeep brand to Bob Broderdorf.

Alain Favey was appointed as head of the group's Peugeot brand.

