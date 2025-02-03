At least 19 people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a terrorist attack in the Manbij district of Syria's Aleppo province, state media and hospital workers said.

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded on Monday at the southern entrance of Manbij, which is now under the control of the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The dead included 18 women and one man, a nurse at the hospital, Mohammad Ahmad, told The Associated Press. Another 15 women were wounded, some of them in critical condition, according to the local Syrian civil defence.

The wounded were taken to the surrounding hospitals, and there are concerns the death toll may rise.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but local security forces said the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation might have carried it out.