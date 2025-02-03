Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler has met with his Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky to discuss bilateral military cooperation and regional defence issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Guler and Szalay-Bobrovniczky held one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings at Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry in the capital Ankara on Monday, the ministry said in a statement on X.

"We attach special importance to bilateral cooperation with our friend and ally Hungary," Guler said in a news conference along with Szalay-Bobrovniczky following the meetings, adding that Hungary is one of Türkiye's "most important partners in Europe."

Guler stressed that they had productive talks about further developing bilateral relations, with a spotlight on bolstering cooperation in the defence industry.

For his part, Szalay-Bobrovniczky expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations are at their “most advanced level.” He noted that Hungary is "proud" of maintaining cooperation with Türkiye both directly and within NATO.

The two defence ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Szalay-Bobrovniczky stressing that Hungary wants the war to end as soon as possible.