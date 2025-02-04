Tuesday, February 4, 2025

1851 GMT — United States President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy has said that a three to five-year timeline for reconstruction of Gaza, as set out in a temporary truce agreement, is not viable as the US administration reiterated its call for Arab nations to temporarily relocate displaced Palestinians in the war-torn territory."

"To me, it is unfair to explain to Palestinians that they might be back in five years," Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters. "That’s just preposterous."

1840 GMT — Over 565,000 people move from south to north Gaza in over a week: UN

The United Nations reported that "more than 565,000 people have crossed from the south to the north of Gaza since” Jan. 27.

Citing the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported during a news conference that "more than 45,000 people have been observed moving from the north to the south" of Gaza.

He stated that the UN and its partners on the ground are "working to mitigate the impact of the widespread destruction of critical water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure that has taken place throughout Gaza."

Asked about US President Donald Trump's impending executive order to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and block funding for the UN relief agency for Gaza (UNRWA), Dujarric said: "We will obviously see what is being signed right."

"But the US will take the decision that it takes. It doesn't alter our position on the importance of the Human Rights Council," he said.

1826 GMT — Middle East envoy Witkoff to meet Qatar PM in Florida

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff says he will be meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Florida on Thursday.

The meeting comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the US and will coincide with the scheduled resumption of indirect negotiations this week between Israel and Hamas on the crucial second stage of a Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange.

1708 GMT — US officials defend Trump's call for Gaza relocation amid backlash

US officials defended President Donald Trump's suggestion that more Palestinians in war-shattered Gaza relocate to neighbouring countries but insisted he was trying to look at the problem realistically and not imposing a solution.

Ahead of Trump's later White House talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the senior officials sought to soften what was widely seen as Trump's call for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from the enclave, which Arab states, along with Türkiye and many Muslim countries and Palestinian leaders, have vehemently rejected.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that the US wants to work with its Arab partners and Israel to come up with creative solutions to the challenge. The suggestion that Trump made last month echoed the wishes of Israel's far right and contradicted former president Joe Biden's commitment against mass resettlement of Palestinians.

1609 GMT — Türkiye, Egypt reject displacement of Palestinians from their land: Joint statement

Türkiye and Egypt rejected any attempts to displace or expel Palestinians from their homeland, urging Israel to allow the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to continue humanitarian work.

In an official statement issued following a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Ankara, it emphasised the importance of preserving the UNRWA's role and called on Israel to reverse its decisions undermining the agency's work.

It highlighted UNRWA’s role in supporting Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories. Both nations reiterated their strong support for the Palestinian people’s resilience, attachment to their land, and legitimate rights.

1530 GMT — Israeli attacks in West Bank violate international law: UN

The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday said the daily Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank indicate "ongoing violations of the international law," urging Israel to meet its obligations.

"Our Office has repeatedly raised concerns about the large-scale operation underway in the West Bank, and the devastating impact this is having on Palestinian communities, both in terms of violence and displacement," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu in a statement.

"Daily reports of air strikes and associated fatalities with thousands forcibly displaced indicate ongoing violations of international law," Laurence said.

He noted that since the start of the operation, now ongoing in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarem, Israeli forces killed 39 Palestinians, including three children.

"We remind Israel of its international legal obligations and call on it to cease and investigate all serious violations of international law, including all killings, and ensure meaningful accountability," he concluded.

1527 GMT — Trump, Netanyahu set for pivotal talks on Middle East agenda

When Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Donald Trump, the Israeli prime minister is expected to try to turn the page on sometimes tense relations with the Biden White House as the two leaders address the future of the Gaza ceasefire and ways to counter Iran.

But Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to be hosted by Trump since the president's Jan. 20 inauguration, could also come under pressure from an American leader whose policy goals for the Middle East may not always coincide with Netanyahu's interests.

Their meeting coincided with the scheduled resumption of indirect negotiations this week between Israel and Hamas on the crucial second stage of the ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange.

The region is at a critical juncture, with the Gaza truce fragile, a parallel Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement in Lebanon nearing possible expiration in the coming weeks and concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions persisting despite its weakened state.

1513 GMT — ICJ allows OIC to join case on Israel's obligations in Occupied Palestinian Territory

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) granted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) permission to participate in the advisory proceedings concerning Israel’s obligations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The International Court of Justice has authorized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its request, to participate in the advisory proceedings on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the court said in a statement.

The decision follows the OIC’s request to contribute to the case, which was initiated by the UN General Assembly.

Acting ICJ President Judge Julia Sebutinde stated that the OIC is likely to provide relevant information on the legal question before the court, under Article 66 of the ICJ Statute, according to the statement.

1457 GMT — UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns its 'very bad' financial health expected to worsen

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its financial health is "very bad" and warned that it is expected to worsen amid the anticipated decision of US President Donald Trump to extend the halting of funding.

"When the executive order and if the executive order is issued, we will be able to comment on that. Having said that the financial health of UNRWA is very, very bad. It got worse over the past few months, and is expected to continue to worsen," UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma said in a UN briefing in Geneva.

Touma noted that the agency is "not able to plan ahead too much." "In January, we were able to pay the salaries," she said, but added: "It's very, very difficult for us to have an understanding over the financial situation of the agency. And this is nothing new."

1444 GMT — Hamas confirms start of negotiations on 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed that negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement have started.

"The second-phase negotiations and contacts have started, and we are focused on shelter, relief, and rebuilding for our people in Gaza," group spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement.

1348 GMT — Israel says gunman kills two soldiers at West Bank checkpoint

A gunman attacked an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, fatally wounding two soldiers before troops shot him dead, the military said.

The shooting took place in the morning at a military post in Tayasir in the northern part of the West Bank, the military said in a statement.

Two other soldiers were "severely injured" in the attack, while six were slightly wounded.

1344 GMT — Gaza death toll reaches 47,540 as medics recover more bodies

Palestinian medics recovered 20 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,540, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that six wounded people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the wounded to 111,618 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said. According to the ministry, medical teams removed the bodies of 526 people from the rubble since a ceasefire agreement took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19.

1340 GMT — 380 Palestinians arrested by Israel in occupied West Bank since Gaza ceasefire: rights group

The Israeli army has detained 380 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Jan. 19, a prisoners' affairs group said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said that the highest number of arrests were reported in the northern city of Jenin and its refugee camp where 110 people were taken into custody.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,300, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from Gaza whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

1154 GMT — Turkish FM warns against Netanyahu restarting Gaza attacks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged the international community to take a unified stance and prevent Netanyahu from restarting genocide for political gains.