WORLD
2 MIN READ
US government vessels can transit Panama Canal without charges — State Dept
The US State Department says the government of Panama agreed to not charge US government vessels, a move that will save millions of dollars each year.
US government vessels can transit Panama Canal without charges — State Dept
Panama has become a focal point of the Trump administration as President Donald Trump has accused the Central American country of charging excessive rates to use its passage. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 6, 2025

The US Department of State has said American government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charging fees.

"The government of Panama has agreed to no longer charge fees for US government vessels to transit the Panama Canal," the department said in a post on X on Wednesday.

It said the agreement will save the US government millions of dollars each year.

The Panama Canal Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Sunday during a trip to Central America.

Recommended

US threats

Panama has become a focal point of the Trump administration as President Donald Trump has accused the Central American country of charging excessive rates to use its passage.

"If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," Trump said last month.

Mulino has dismissed Trump's threat that the US retake control of the canal, which it largely built.

The US administered territory surrounding the passage for decades. But the US and Panama signed a pair of accords in 1977 that paved the way for the canal's return to full Panamanian control. The United States handed it over in 1999 after a period of joint administration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF