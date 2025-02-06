The US Department of State has said American government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charging fees.

"The government of Panama has agreed to no longer charge fees for US government vessels to transit the Panama Canal," the department said in a post on X on Wednesday.

It said the agreement will save the US government millions of dollars each year.

The Panama Canal Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Sunday during a trip to Central America.